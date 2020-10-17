DCs directed to check profiteering, hoarding in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mahsud has directed the deputy commissioners to take action against profiteers and hoarders.

He also asked them to check the stock of daily use items at the Utility Stores and submit reports to him on a daily basis. He directed the officials to check hoarding and monitor the 31 flourmills in Hazara Division.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting. “The profiteers and hoarders would not be allowed to fleece the people and those found violating the law would be dealt with strictly.

No one would be allowed to create an artificial shortage of edibles,” he vowed.

The commissioner tasked the officials with ensuring availability of essential food items in the markets at official rates.

He directed them that magistrates along with Food and Agriculture officials must visit fruit and vegetable markets to fix prices and collect necessary data about prices of chicken, vegetables, ghee, sugar, pluses and flour on a daily basis. The commissioner said the government machinery and resources should be used to control the prices in order to provide relief to the have-nots.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting about the second wave of the Covid-19, Riaz Mahsud directed the relevant officials to implement the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the contagious disease.