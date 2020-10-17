Baloch holds PM responsible for political crisis

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is himself responsible for the political crisis which has engulfed the country and could be a threat to the PTI government.

Addressing his party workers on Friday, the JI leader said the days of the PTI government seemed numbered as bad governance and inability of the rulers had made the life of the common man miserable.

During a meeting with a JUI-F delegation, he paid tribute to the religious and nationalistic services of late Mufti Mahmood. He said religious personalities like Mufti Mahmood, Shah Ahmad Noorani, Qazi Hussain Ahmad and Maulana Samiul Haq were assets to the Muslim Ummah.

Meanwhile, JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI Deputy Ameer Liaquat Baloch and others prayed for the souls of the martyrs of security forces who lost their lives in two terrorist incidents in South Wazirstan and Gawadar. They offered their condolences to the families of the martyrs.