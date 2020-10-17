‘Electricity workers to get due rights’

Lahore:To increase efficiency of the electricity department shortage of staff will be taken care of, workers will be given protection in their efforts to check electricity theft and recover dues.

This was stated by Federal Secretary Energy Ali Raza Bhutta in a meeting with the representatives of Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA. He said the workers would get due recognition and appreciated for the good work they do. The workers should serve the consumers wholeheartedly, he added.

The union office-bearers demanded increase in pay of the workers and pension proportional to inflation and filling of vacant seats of electricity staff to overcome shortage of workforce.