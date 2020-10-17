close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

Remand extended

Lahore

An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of former chief engineer of the Lahore Development Authority, Asrar Saeed until 28 October. The accused was produced before the court from jail. As the hearing started, the judge inquired NAB’s prosecutor about the status of the reference. The prosecutor replied that another inquiry had been initiated against the accused and to start investigation of that inquiry, permission from high officials had been sought.

