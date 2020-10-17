Remand extended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of former chief engineer of the Lahore Development Authority, Asrar Saeed until 28 October. The accused was produced before the court from jail. As the hearing started, the judge inquired NAB’s prosecutor about the status of the reference. The prosecutor replied that another inquiry had been initiated against the accused and to start investigation of that inquiry, permission from high officials had been sought.