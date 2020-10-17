Unsafe campuses

My daughter is a student at Karachi University (KU). She once told me about how unsafe it is for her and her friends to walk to the university gate. After the incident of the harassment of two students went viral, I remembered a similar incident that my daughter informed me about. Then, I told her to be ‘careful’.

The question is: until when will we keep telling our children to be extra careful? When we send our children to schools and universities, we trust the institutions to keep them safe. KU is one of the largest universities of Pakistan, and it is too frustrating to see that it doesn’t have a property security system. When will the authorities pay attention to this important issue?

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi