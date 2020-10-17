Cheaper phones

With people losing jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, internet connectivity has become increasingly crucial in facilitating access to opportunities for the marginalised segment of society. During this time, my nanny’s husband lost his job. To deal with the current financial situation, she started selling food items. She, then, asked for a loan to buy a smartphone so she could promote her business of homemade snacks. My daughter helped her use social media apps where she advertised her homemade items. This allowed her to reach more people.

Connecting the unconnected can open up new possibilities of income for the financially-disadvantaged groups and for that to happen, smartphones need to be available at affordable prices. The government should take steps to introduce low-cost smartphones. Also, instalment plans for handsets offered by telecom operators will also help towards that end. Ultimately, cheaper smartphones will result in greater economic growth.

Gulshan Naz

Karachi