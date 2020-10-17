Food industry forms trade body

KARACHI: The Pakistan Association of Food Industries (PAFI) is a newly established body comprising most of the leading national and multinational food enterprises operating in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

The association was formed to officially represent the food-industry of Pakistan, it added. On the occasion of the World Food Day, all PAFI members have pledged their individual and collective efforts to the vision of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to grow, nourish, and sustain.