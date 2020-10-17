close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

Food industry forms trade body

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 17, 2020

KARACHI: The Pakistan Association of Food Industries (PAFI) is a newly established body comprising most of the leading national and multinational food enterprises operating in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

The association was formed to officially represent the food-industry of Pakistan, it added. On the occasion of the World Food Day, all PAFI members have pledged their individual and collective efforts to the vision of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to grow, nourish, and sustain.

Latest News

More From Business