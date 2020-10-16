COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahawalpur on Thursday. The COAS was briefed on operational, training and administrative matters of Bahawalpur Corps. COAS also witnessed snipers’ training of soldiers who demonstrated successfully shooting targets at long ranges as far as 1500 meters. Interacting with officers and soldiers, COAS appreciated their professional prowess and high morale. COAS lauded shooters on their commendable marksmanship skills.

COAS particularly congratulated trainers for optimum utilisation of extreme long range facility developed to train high quality marksmen and snipers who are proving decisive in today’s battlefield environment.

COAS said that training is vital part of every soldier's professional development and must remain our hallmark to meet the challenges of future battle field.

COAS also inaugurated Soldiers Club at Bahawalpur Garrison for the welfare of troops and their families.

Earlier, on arrival, Corps Commander Bahawalpur, Lieutenant General Syed Muhammad Adnan received COAS.