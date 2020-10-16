SUKKUR: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday revealed that Imran Khan has either decided to resign or will ask the president of Pakistan to dissolve the assemblies.

Talking to the media, Nasir Shah said the opposition alliance is not in favour of dissolution of the assembly.

He said the PDM movement will meet its target and bring a change in the country, adding the PDM workers' flood will wipe out the PTI government. The PDM meeting in Gujranwala will be a referendum against the PTI government, he said, adding the PTI government had launched a crackdown against the PDM workers but the workers by sustaining all hardships will attend the scheduled public rally.

The provincial information minister said Imran Khan has proved himself as an inefficient prime minister, adding gas, electricity, POL and medicines prices have been increased, besides the prices of daily use items were also increased manifold by the government.

He said no opposition member, even a worker, was demanding NRO from the PTI government, adding the fact is that the PTI government has given NRO to its members. He said Asif Ali Zardari is sick and on bail, and issuing arrest warrants against him was not justified. NAB has failed to prove any corruption charges against former president Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders, he said, terming Shaikh Rasheed "Shaikh Chilli".

Nasir Shah said the Sindh government has made it clear to the federal government that no talks will be held on Sindh's islands, demanding of the Centre to withdraw the ordinance issued in this regard. He said the Sindh Assembly in its coming session will pass a resolution against PIDA, adding the Sindh government has decided to challenge the ordinance in the court.