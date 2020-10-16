Protest outside Hasan Nawaz’s office cancelled

LONDON: Tariq Mahmood has announced to cancel protest outside Hasan Nawaz Sharif’s office opposite Hyde Park scheduled for today (Friday) in disagreement with a parallel protest organised by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser and spokesman on UK and Europe Trade Sahibzada Jahangir.

Tariq Mahmood, who runs a group called Pakistan Patriotic Front, had originally given call for the protest outside Hasan Nawaz’s office from where former premier Nawaz Sharif will make a speech to the Gujranwala public rally by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Following his announcement, Sahibzada Jahangir also announced a protest outside Hasan Nawaz’s house. Jahangir in a message said he was directed by Imran Khan to organise the protest against Nawaz Sharif.