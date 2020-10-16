IG praises outgoing officers

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said the retired police officials having completed their professional service are still part of Police Department and not only they will be honoured but their suggestions and recommendations will also be welcomed.

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell function held on the retirement of DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar at Central Police Office on Thursday. The IG said DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar were among those officers who showed excellent leadership skills in field duties as well as in administrative matters and emerged as role models for subordinate officers and personnel.

DIG Imtiaz Ahmad Malik and SSP Asif Zafar thanked IG Punjab for the honour and said that during the police service they tried to perform their duties with utmost honesty and sincerity while after retirement their services will always be available to the Police Department in case of need.