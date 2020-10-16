MoU signed for women wellbeing

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore and Pink Pakistan Trust signed an MoU on Thursday to work towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) of eradicating poverty, good health and wellbeing, gender equality, reduced inequalities and economic growth.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Pink Pakistan Trust President signed the accord at a ceremony organised by the GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links (AP&EL) at the University.

Under the MoU both the two institutions will, particularly, work together for spreading awareness to reduce the mortality rate due to breast cancer and promote women wellbeing and empowerment. Dr Zubaida Qazi, president Pink Pakistan Trust, said that underprivileged women were more likely to fall prey to serious diseases such as breast cancer due to lack of awareness caused by poverty. “Pink Pakistan Trust aims to empower breast cancer survivors to fight against the adverse social and financial consequences caused by this disease,” she said. Dr Zubaida Qazi also said they were developing a mobile application to provide awareness to women about their health issues. The VC briefed the participants about the initiatives taken by the GCU for women development and showed his support to working with Pink Pakistan Trust for promoting female well-being. The VC said GCU was planning to set up Women Development Center to empower and facilitate their female students, besides focusing on improved facilities for the children of its female teachers and staff members at the Day Care Centre.

Pink Ribbon Day: Planning & Development Board in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Foundation commemorated the Pink Ribbon Day at the Planning & Development. The day focused on raising awareness against breast cancer and to impart health education to women staff members of P&D.

Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dean IPH, and Dr Rubina Sohail gave detailed presentations on public health perspective of breast cancer and clinical perspective of screening and early detection of Carcinoma Breast. Prof Rubina also gave consultation on routine medical issues to the P&D lady staff members. She deputed her lady doctors for health assistance. Representative from Pink Ribbon organisation, Ms Sonai Qaiser gave detailed awareness on how women can do self-examination and other procedures as prevention.

Addressing to the session, Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikander Baloch said breast cancer is the most common cancer in women worldwide.