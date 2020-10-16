Seminar demands increase in mental health spending

PESHAWAR: The speakers at a seminar here on Thursday expressed concern over the less than one per cent spending of the total health budget on mental health and called for a realistic increase in it.

A press release said the event was organised by the Psychiatry Department of Khyber Medical College and Khyber Teaching Hospital, in collaboration with Pakistan Psychiatric Society and Student Welfare Society of the college. Dean Khyber Medical College Peshawar Prof Dr Mahmud Arangzeb, as chief guest on the occasion, appreciated efforts of Psychiatry Department for the immense contribution towards improving mental health services and training in the province.

The seminar was also attended by psychiatrists and psychologists from all over the province. Chairman Psychiatry Department Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad welcomed the distinguished guests and apprised them of the impact of mental health issues, challenges in Pakistan and the way forward. Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad informed that about 800 000 people die due to suicide every year that is one person commits suicide every 40 seconds, making it the leading cause of death among 15-29-year old people. People with Medical conditions and comorbid Mental Health issues die an average 15 years earlier than those with normal Mental Health.

Speakers said that despite such economic impact of Mental Health issues in the developing countries, the financial and human resources are inadequate and scarce where less than 1% of the total Health budget is spent on promotion of mental health.

The speakers said that Sehat Sahulat Card does not cover mental health problems which is not only discriminatory but ultimately resulting in indirect losses of hundreds of billions of rupees to the economy. They said that studies in the west have shown that spending one dollar on mental health will result in income of 10 dollars. It is, therefore, the need of the day for the government to invest in mental health for better long-term benefits to the economy of the country. Assistant professor and provincial secretary of Pakistan Psychiatric Society Dr Imran Khan presented his views on the occasion and highlighted efforts of Pakistan Psychiatric Society in the promotion of mental health in the country and the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He emphasized that mental health can be considered a focus of renewed investment, not just in terms of human development and dignity but also in terms of social and economic development.