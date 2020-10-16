WSSP observes Global Handwashing Day

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) on Thursday observed Global Handwashing Day 2020 to raise awareness on the importance of handwashing with soap.The day is observed on October 15 annually and this year, the theme of the day is “Hand Hygiene for All”. The company’s community outreach teams organised awareness sessions at different schools in Peshawar.During the sessions, Manager Information and Communication Department of WSSP Muhammad Ismail, field officers Izzatullah, Adnan Khan and Komal Shah delivered lectures on the importance of handwashing. Students were guided about how and when to wash hands. Prior to the sessions, the teams distributed masks among the students. “Make it a habit to wash your hands with soap before and after eating meals and using washrooms to prevent various diseases,” Ismail said. He added that washing hands with soap was one of the simplest ways to prevent spread of diseases.

Diagrams and images were shown to students to inculcate the habit of handwashing among them and its health benefits. He urged them to avoid drinking contaminated water and eating unhygienic food as well as ensure cleanliness of the surrounding environment. “Clean hands, water, food and environment are important for living a healthy life,” said Komal Shah, the field officer, while delivering a lecture at another school. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, they urged the students to wash their hands with soap and maintain safe distance, and asked them to wear a mask if they cannot keep physical distance. They also distributed facemasks among the students.