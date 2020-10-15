PM pleased with Pakistan’s re-election to UNHR Council

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said Pakistan would continue efforts towards consensus building and ensuring HRC’s work was guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation.

In tweets, he asserted that Pakistan would continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK. “I am pleased with Pakistan’s re-election to UN Human Rights Council for another 3-yr term. We remain committed to upholding human rights for all, prioritising advancement of tolerance & constructive engagement. We stand resolute against Islamophobia & in support of mutual respect,” he tweeted.

Prime minister lauded the role of the Foreign Office and wrote, “I commend the role of the Foreign Office and Pakistan’s Missions abroad in yet another diplomatic achievement, enhancing Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage.”