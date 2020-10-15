National T20 Cup: Sarfraz, Azam power Sindh into semi-finals

RAWALPINDI: Sindh became the third team to make it to the last-four stage of the National T20 Cup with their third successive win, this time against the top-of-the-table Northern following a brilliant display of power hitting by Azam Khan (88) at the Pindi Stadium on Wednesday.

Azam’s innings saw Sindh scoring a daunting 221-4, a total that always looked beyond Northern’s reach. In the end, Northern could only manage 196-6 and lost by 25 runs.

Sindh hit a purple patch as the tournament moved to Rawalpindi after a lacklustre performance in Multan.

Azam’s 43-ball display included eight sixes and five fours. Together with his captain Sarfaraz Ahmad (52 off 28 balls), he put on 130 runs for the fourth wicket to set the tone for a big Sindh total.

The youngster has an uncanny ability to clear the field, a quality that has rarely been seen in current Pakistani players.

Sarfaraz was also in fine touch, hammering three fours and as many sixes in his unbeaten stay at the wicket.

Asked to bat first, Sindh got off to a slow start as they reached 67-3 in nine overs when Azam and Sarfaraz got together.

Northern’s bowling looked ordinary as Haris Rauf was rested. Sohail Tanvir (0-45) was totally off colour while Mohammad Musa (0-52), Mohammad Amir (2-42) and Shadab Khan (1-38 off 3 overs) failed to check Sindh’s onslaught.

Though Northern openers Umar Amin (51) and Zeeshan Malik (61) put on 116 runs for the first wicket, they consumed 12.4 overs. That left a difficult task for the coming batsmen. When the two departed at the same score, Northern required 107 runs off 7.2 overs — almost 15 runs per over.

For Sindh, Mohammad Hasnain (3-28) bowled with speed and venom while Anwar Ali (2-32) also stood up to the challenge.

With 10 points from nine matches, Sindh have ensured a place in the semi-finals.

Scores in brief: Sindh 221-4 in 20 overs (Azam Khan 88, Sarfaraz Ahmad 52 not out, Saud Shakil 25; Mohammad Amir 2-42, Shadab Khan 1-38). Northern 196-6 in 20 overs (Zeeshan Malik 61, Umar Amin 51, Haider Ali 27; Mohammad Hasnain 3-28, Anwar Ali 2-32). Result: Sindh won by 25 runs. Man of the Match: Azam Khan (Sindh).