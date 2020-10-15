Waiting for change

PM Imran Khan has said that he would take action against those responsible for the high prices of items of daily use. In this regard, he asked his Tiger Force to monitor the prices of essential commodities. Hoarders and profiteers keep increasing the prices on a regular daily. A majority of people belong to the lower-middle class and working class. They are unable to bear the brunt of rising inflation. During his election campaigns, the prime minister would say that high inflation is the result of corruption. However, the so-called corrupt parties are out of power. Why have we not witnessed the promised change to date?

The PM should realise that he is in power now. He should take concrete actions against those profiteers who have made it impossible for the people to have a decent living. He should deliver on his promises of good governance.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi