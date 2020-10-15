AWKUM holds 18 Academic Council meeting

Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) held the 18th meeting of the Academic Council, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor Ul Haq in the chair.

The meeting discussed several key issues related to academics including the Annual Assessment Report for Faculty (BPS), approval of the new Undergraduate Education Policy 2020, confirmation of the minutes of the 17th meeting of Academic Council and approved Academic Calendars for the year 2020-21.

It was also agreed that HJRS will be used for verification of research publications in the University from July 2020.

Deans of various faculties of the university, registrar, senior academicians, the elected members, chairpersons of different departments, controller of examination, deputy director admissions, and other allied officers/staff of Directorate of Academics & Research and meeting section also attended the meeting.

The meeting started with recitation from the holy Quran.

On the occasion, the vice-chancellor was informed that the academic and research-oriented issues in the university had decreased considerably as shown by the volume of agenda of the current meeting.

The director academics presented the agenda items and each item was thoroughly discussed and a number of important decisions were made.

The Academic Council confirmed the minutes of the 17th meeting of the Academic Council and approved Academic Calendars for the year 2020-21.