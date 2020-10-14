Nawaz, Maryam have no link with democracy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz had no link or concerns with democracy and they were doing nefarious politics to save their looted wealth.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan struggled for 22 years to come into power through democratic manner and he was serving the country by resolving the issues being faced by the people.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was raising slogans of democracy during the protest demonstrations or sit-ins for political mileage and gains.

Fawad said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Maryam Nawaz had strictly directed the leaders not to talk on democracy in the parties meetings. He said both the PPP and PML-N were running without democratic structure.

The minister said the prime minister had always stressed for making political and democratic structures among the parties. He said disqualified Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz neither consent for elections nor lead the electoral campaigns.

“People and the country’s institutions will not support the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rallies and sit-ins,” he said.

Fawad said the PML-N leader had mocked and attacked the national institutions as they had not supported him during the Panama Papers corruption case.