Six more die from Covid-19 in Sindh

The novel coronavirus has claimed six more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday. The overnight deaths brought the death toll to 2,562 and showed the mortality rate at 1.8 per cent, he said in his daily Covid-19 situation report.

The chief minister said 8,448 tests were conducted, and 222 people tested positive. So far, 1,491,784 samples have been tested all over Sindh, which have resulted in 140,756 cases. Of them. 95 per cent or 133,474 patients have recovered, including 282 overnight.

According to the chief minister, currently 4,720 patients are under treatment. Of them 4,380 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 334 at hospitals. The condition of 188 patients is stated to be critical, including 25 put on ventilators.

Of the new cases, 136 were reported from Karachi: 56 from District East, 45 from District South, 13 from District Malir, 12 from District Central and 10 from District Korangi.

Thatta and Hyderabad reported seven cases each, Jamshoro and Sukkur six each, Naushehroferoze five, Kashmore and Tando Allahyar four each, Dadu three, Jacobabad and Matiari two each, Kambar, Khairpur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad one case each. The chief minister urged the people of Sindh to follow SOPs to stay safe.