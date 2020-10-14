tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Even though the people are scared that the second wave of the deadly coronavirus will arrive in the country, no one is wearing masks or following other SOPs. The number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
If we are serious about fighting the virus, the least we can do is to follow SOPs. We should also adopt healthy eating habits to boost our immune system.
Sarmad Elahi
Lahore