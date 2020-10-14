close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
October 14, 2020

The second wave

Newspost

 
October 14, 2020

Even though the people are scared that the second wave of the deadly coronavirus will arrive in the country, no one is wearing masks or following other SOPs. The number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

If we are serious about fighting the virus, the least we can do is to follow SOPs. We should also adopt healthy eating habits to boost our immune system.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore

