FIA overstepping its powers: IHC





ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while expressing annoyance over a raid by the FIA on the house of a citizen on the basis of a suspicious notice, has remarked it is not a joke that the FIA carries out raids on the homes of people.

The CJP gave these remarks during the hearing of a petition filed by Rana Arshid. The court remarked why the FIA issued such a mysterious notice. Even no date was mentioned on the notice.

“You have not mentioned in the notice that what is the reason behind summoning him.” It has not been made clear in the notice why the man concerned is being summoned. The CJ remarked: “Why did you issue your notice in such a mysterious way. You are violating this law and fundamental rights of general public.

“Do you know what are the repercussions and consequences of conducting raids? Who allowed you to conduct an inquiry and this raid?” The FIA officer told the court that the deputy director directed initiating the inquiry.

The CJ remarked it is not a job of the FIA. “You should conduct investigations at every cost if any complaint comes.” The FIA counsel said the investigation officer had gone to the petitioner’s home to verify the address.

The CJ inquired who gave you powers to conduct raids on the homes of people. “You are overstepping your powers. Under what section you conducted the raid. If some private man asks the FIA, will you start conducting raids? What material was with you before carrying out the raid? Will you conduct raids without any verification?

“This is breach of fundamental rights. The freedom of expression brings about change in the society. You are making a man criminal without any reason.” The court while directing the petitioner to join investigations summoned a report on the next hearing. The hearing was adjourned for 10 days.