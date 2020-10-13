Boy and girl found mysteriously dead

Rawalpindi:A young boy and girl were murdered in mysterious circumstances in the limits of Wah Cantt police station here on Monday.

CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice of the murder sought report from SP (Potohar), SDPO (Taxila) and SHO (Wah Cantt) police station.Police preliminary investigations revealed that the couple possibly be killed on account of honour.

The bodies of the boy and girl were shifted to hospital for postmortem and legal requirements.Punjab Forensic Science Agency squad reached at the crime scene and collected evidences.

SP (Potohar) Syed Ali said that the police would investigate the matter on merit with all perspectives. The SP said that basic evidences have been collected indicating that it was an honour killing case.

Meanwhile, in Cantt police station limits, two drug pushers were held and police recovered 2kg heroine from them.SHO Cantt police station along his team arrested Moin Ali and recover 1.86kg heroine. Police also recovered a press card from detained culprit and thorough investigations will be held.

While Waris Khan Police station team held a crackdown in different bazars against selling fireworks.While Chauntra police station team during current month arrested 24 culprits for possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. Police registered 24 cases of illegal weapons and ammunition and arrested 24 people and also recovered 16 Kalashnikovs, one rifle, one rifle 7mm, three pistols and large cache of ammunition.SP (Sadar) said that police crackdown in Chauntra is being made to purge the area from criminal elements and illegal weapons and ammunition.