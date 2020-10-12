close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
October 12, 2020

Air patrol unit becomes operational

Islamabad

Islamabad : Air Patrol Unit has started functioning in Islamabad and policemen along with drone cameras have started patrolling in various sectors.

Initially, this unit started working in sectors F-6, F-10 and F-11 which would help police to overcome street crime. Drone cameras would be used during rescue operation, ensure protection to the tourists at walking trails and guide those forgetting their ways. Citizens have lauded this initiative of Islamabad police and hoped effective policing through it.

