Minister visits Sharaqpuri

Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed Sunday visited the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) Jalil Sharaqpuri and condemned the misbehaviour of the PML-N parliamentarians with him.

According to official sources here, the minister said that stopping Jalil Sharaqpuri from going to the Punjab Assembly by the PML-N members was condemnable. He said, "The Punjab Assembly speaker should take action against the members of the provincial assembly who misbehaved with Jalil Sharaqpuri.”

Mian Mehmmoodur Rasheed said that such incidents were symbol of disappointment and mental defeat of the PML-N. He said that any member of the assembly could meet the Punjab chief minister, adding that the PML-N members should learn the ways to act as the opposition. He said that a large of number of PML-N MPAs and party members were against the narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

Mian Mehmmoodur Rasheed said that the PML-N was facing cases due to its corruption, adding that they had invented new ways of corruption. The PML-N would have to give answer about the corruption they committed; no matter how many rallies or public gatherings they hold, he added.