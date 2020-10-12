Five corona patients die, 203 new cases reported

LAHORE:Five Covid-19 patients died and another 203 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,257 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 100,687 in the province. Out of a total of 100,687 infections in Punjab, 97,907 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 11,185 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,376,257 in the province.

After 2,257 fatalities and recovery of a total of 96,561 patients, 1,869 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

dengue cases: Two more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 138 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

Both patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Sargodha. Thirteen dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 38 and 15 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively this year so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 28 cases of dengue virus.

The dengue larvae have been found in 5,993 houses in Lahore and 1,840 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 394 outdoor spots in Lahore and 182 outdoor places in Rawalpindi in the last one week.