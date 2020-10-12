close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
Two killed as car falls into ravine

DIR: Two persons were killed and two others injured when a car fell into a ravine in Tikar Kot area in Brawal tehsil late Saturday night, police said. They said the car was part of a wedding procession and the driver lost control over the steering wheel when it reached Tikar Kot and it fell into a ditch.

