Demo against formation of PIDA

SUKKUR: The Sindh Action Committee (SAC) has announced to hold rallies and demonstrations against the formation of Pakistan Islands’ Development Authority (PIDA).

Reports said Convener Syed Jalal Mahmood Shah had convened a meeting of SAC in Jamshoro to discuss the acquisition of islands in the Karachi coastal belt by the federal government through the Presidential Order. The committee rejected the formation of PIDA.

The SAC stressed on the PPP-led Sindh government to call the Sindh Assembly’s session and pass a resolution against the formation of PIDA. It said the federal government had no authority to launch any project up to 12 nautical miles area as it was the domain of the provincial government, adding the establishment of the PIDA was without discussing in the Council of Common Interests.