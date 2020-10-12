Tributes paid to late Bizenjo

Leaders of various political parties and labour groups at a condolence gathering paid rich tributes to veteran politician Mir Hasil Bizenjo for his principle-based politics.

The National Party’s Sindh chapter organised the event at the Karachi Press Club on Saturday evening. It was presided over by the party’s central president and former Balochistan chief minister, Abdul Malik Baloch.

Baloch and other speakers, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sindh president Shah Muhammad Shah, Awami Workers Party’s central leader Yousaf Masti Khan, senior journalist Anwar Sajidi, Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-F’s central leader Aslam Ghauri and labour leader Liaquat Sahi, praised the late Bizenjo for his unwavering commitment to democracy and his politics of principles. Speakers said the leader had always worked towards his ideology and values.