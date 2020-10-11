Five killed, 18 injured in Burewala accident

BUREWALA: Five people, including a woman, were killed while 18 others sustained injuries in an accident near Adda Ghulam Hussain on Saturday. Reportedly, a coaster was carrying passengers to Multan from Vehari when it collided head-on with a tractor-trolley on Multan Road. As a result, five persons, including a woman, died on the spot while 18 others were critically injured. The condition of four injured persons was reportedly critically. The accident was so severe that the front of the coaster was completely destroyed and the bodies were pulled out after cutting the coaster’s body. The deceased were identified as Khalid Iqbal of 186/WB, Nazir Ahmad of Chak 66/WB, Iqbal, Khalida, wife Mazhar and Ahmad Raza of Jannat Colony Vehari. The injured included Rahim Bakhsh of Shams Colony Multan, Muhammad Yaseen of Chak 100/WB Vehari, Maqsood Ahmad of Tibba Sultanpur, Ishrat, Irshad Ali of Shujabad Multan, Muhammad Rehan of Multan, Muhammad Usman of Khanpur, Mushtaq of Vehari, Nawaz, Muhammad Anas, Hina, wife of Abdul Sattar of Madina Colony Vehari, Kausar, Ansar, Salman, Talha and Muhammad Iqbal.