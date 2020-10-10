Multan no more a venue for Zimbabwe series

ISLAMABAD: Multan will no more be a venue for the forthcoming One-Day and T20 series against Zimbabwe, ‘The News’ has learnt reliably.

Some payment issues were developed between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Multan City’s administration. Resultantly, the PCB decided not to host the One-Day matches at Multan Stadium. The ODI matches were scheduled for October 30, November 1 and 3.

“We have removed Multan as a venue for the forthcoming series against Zimbabwe. We are considering Lahore as an alternate venue for these matches. We may even consider holding the T20Is in Lahore and One-Dayers in Rawalpindi. The best option will still be to hold Multan leg of ODIs in Lahore,” a source within the PCB said.

Pindi Stadium is scheduled to host three T20 Internationals on November 7-8 and 10.

“Pindi Stadium is most likely to host three T20Is according to the old schedule, however the final decision will be taken in few days,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s delegation to check the ‘Bio-secure Bubble’ and security arrangements for the tour is due to reach Lahore today (Saturday). After staying in Lahore for a couple of days, the delegation will visit Rawalpindi where the tourists will also be playing three matches.