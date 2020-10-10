Azerbaijan envoy calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizada on Friday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Matters of bilateral interest and regional security were discussed during the meeting.

CJCSC chairman reaffirmed brotherly relationship between both the countries built on strong foundations. General Nadeem Raza also said that Pakistan armed forces fully support Azerbaijanâ€™s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions.