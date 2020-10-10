close
Sat Oct 10, 2020
October 10, 2020

10 outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

National

A
APP
October 10, 2020

SARGODHA: Police have arrested 10 accused, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police sources, police of different stations arrested nine criminals and recovered 3.706 kilogram hashish, 12 litre liquor, two pistols and one rifle from them. Police also arrested a PO.

