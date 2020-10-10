10 outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police have arrested 10 accused, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police sources, police of different stations arrested nine criminals and recovered 3.706 kilogram hashish, 12 litre liquor, two pistols and one rifle from them. Police also arrested a PO.