Inter exam

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has set up 120 centres for 27,000 candidates appearing in Intermediate Part-II Special Exam starting from Oct 10 (today).

According to BISE Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi, all arrangements have been completed for transparent conduct of the exam along with observance of corona SOPs. The exam will continue till Oct 24 in the BISE jurisdiction in Lahore, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.