Ex-Gitmo commander sentenced

WASHINGTON: A former commander of the US Navy base at Guantanamo Bay has been sentenced to two years in prison for making false statements and obstructing justice in connection with the investigation into the death of a civilian at the facility in Cuba.

Retired navy captain John Nettleton, 53, was convicted in January of this year of multiple offenses related to the death of Christopher Tur. Tur, 42, a civilian employee at the base which houses 9/11 plotters and other detainees in the US "war on terror," was found drowned in the waters off Guantanamo on January 11, 2015. Prior to his death, Tur accused Nettleton of having an affair with his wife, according to evidence presented at trial.