Chehlum held across Sindh with solemnity

SUKKUR: The Chehlum processions peacefully concluded in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad and other towns and cities of the province amid tight security on Thursday.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was marked with due solemnity and fervour throughout Sindh. The whole day mourning processions along with Zuljinnah and Alam were taken out from different parts of the respective cities amid security cover. Ulema and Zaakirs highlighted the spirit of Hazrat Imam Hussainâ€™s (RA) martyrdom and emphasised on maintaining peace and religious harmony. The entire route of the processions was also lined with â€˜Sabeelsâ€™. The cell phone services remained suspended along the routes of the processions across the whole province. The procession routes were sealed with heavy deployment of police and Rangers and the processions were monitored by CCTV cameras. Police and Rangers were also deployed atop buildings. In Khairpur, SSP Capt (retd) Ameer Saud along with Wing Commander Pakistan Rangers Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Azeem monitored the processions.