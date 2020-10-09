First police station in Bajaur inaugurated

KHAR: The first-ever police station was inaugurated in the Bajaur tribal district on Thursday. DIG of Police Ijaz Khan was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

DIG Ijaz Khan said the nation pays respect to the police, tribal people and security forces for sacrifices they rendered during the war on terror and maintaining law and order in the erstwhile tribal areas. He said personnel of police performing duty at the merged district would be imparted specialised trainings to cope with the modern-day challenges.