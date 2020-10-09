Pakistan Post celebrates World Post Day

Islamabad : Pakistan Post celebrated World Post Day on Thursday to show solidarity with the mission and goals of the Universal Postal Union, says a press release.

The Universal Postal Union (UPU) flag was hoisted at the Directorate General Pakistan Post, here. Postal officers and staff attended the ceremony. All precautionary measures; social distancing and wearing of masks to avoid spread of coronavirus were observed during the event.

The message of DG of the Universal Postal Union was read out on this occasion. Due to COVID-19, the celebrations of World Post Day were a bit different this year. For the first time in the history of UPU, the ceremony was held virtually at UPU Headquarters.

Postal sector throughout the world has played a positive role during COVID-19. Pakistan Post disbursed pension at the doorstep of elderly pensioners to save them from the threat of virous. The theme of 2020 World Post Day is ‘More than Mail.’

This highlights the role of postal sector is beyond its core function of delivery of mail.

The ceremony was closed after prayers for development of the post and Pakistan. Similar, UPU flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in offices of Postmasters General, Unit Offices & GPOs all over the country.