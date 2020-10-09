Dew factor to influence captains’ decisions

RAWALPINDI: Unlike Multan Stadium where the dew factor was never as serious, here at the Pindi Stadium it may well be an altogether different proposition.

Dew is likely to influence captains’ decisions. A stadium official has confirmed that because of comparatively cold weather during the evening, chances of dew were greater. “Though you can never guess the weather, chances of dew having an impact on captains’ decision to bat or bowl first are much greater than in Multan. Let’s see what happens,” he said.

Wickets are expected to help batsmen as in Multan. “Wickets will be batting paradise as all prefer watching fours and sixes rather than wickets after every second over,” one of the curators said.