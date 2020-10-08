Outgoing Chinese envoy in quarantine in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: China’s outgoing Ambassador for Pakistan Yao Jing has been placed under quarantine in Beijing and he is likely to come out of it towards end of the week.

The ambassador left Pakistan after completing his tenure in Islamabad in last week of last month. He is likely to be assigned an important slot in the Chinese Foreign Office as he will be appointed Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Well-placed diplomatic sources told The News here Wednesday that China has designated a distinguished person Nong Rong as new ambassador for Pakistan and Islamabad has granted agreemaun’t (Consent for appointment) to new Chinese envoy.