Thu Oct 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

Envoy, minister discuss maritime initiatives

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

Islamabad: Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed maritime initiatives.

They discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests, said a news release. The ambassador promised full support to Pakistan in upcoming International Maritime Organisation elections.

Potential for Turkish cruise lines docking at Pakistani ports and coastal development projects also came under discussion.

