Italy U21 football team isolating

MILAN: Two Italy Under-21 players have tested positive for coronavirus sending the team into isolation before their European Championship qualifier against Iceland this week, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced on Wednesday.

The two “totally asymptomatic” players had tested negative on Sunday when they joined the squad, but a second test on Tuesday came back positive.

“The training scheduled for today has been cancelled and the team has been in isolation since last night, awaiting the decisions of the health authorities,” the FIGC added.

The players were not named but Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that they were Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Atalanta substitute goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.