PHF likely to hire Australian coach

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is in the process of negotiating with Australian based physical trainer to train junior and senior teams for next year’s international commitments.

“We are negotiating with Australian based Daniel Barry who has already worked in Pakistan. Nothing has been finalised as yet. But things are moving in the right direction,” one of the PHF officials when contacted said.

Barry has already trained hockey players in Pakistan two years back and if the federation succeeds in hiring his services, it would be his second stint with Pakistan teams.

The PHF official said the players lacked physical fitness required for international matches.

“That is why we have decided to hire a trainer. We have some good coaches in the country who are technically sound to train players. What they need are physically fit players. As soon as foreign trainer arrives, camps for both senior and junior sides will get underway. This will also enable PHF to have back-up pool readily available,” the official said.

The PHF also plans to send local trainers to take part in the international training courses in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the physical training of Pakistan juniors in Abbottabad concluded on Wednesday. The goalkeepers training camp in Lahore will end on Thursday (today).

The PHF sources said that after a few days rest these players would participate in the national championship, representing their departments and regions. The national championship is to be held in October and November.