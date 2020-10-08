Covered in trash

A few days ago, a picture of the Karachi beach was shared all over the internet. It highlighted the miserable condition of the beach. The seafront was covered in plastic and drink cans. For a majority of the people, visiting the beach is the only way to take a break from their hectic routine and relax. Many people bring their children to the beach as well. However, their time is ruined when they see the populated beach where it is impossible to walk.

The prime minister had announced a package for Karachi to resolve the problems faced by the city. However, it is unfortunate to admit that nothing has been done so far to resolve the city’s problems.

Zaiwer Baqi Sajidi

Awaran