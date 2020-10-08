Opp trying to spread anarchy: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the opposition was playing with national interests in the garb of politics aiming at protecting their personal interests.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he regretted that the elements trying to spread anarchy through their negative politics did not want development of the country. They were committing enmity with the people as the opposition wanted to make the country hostage of poverty and darkness, he said and added that the opposition had no concern with public issues and future of those creating hue and cry was dark like their present.

He said that every conspiracy against the development journey would be foiled with public support. The past rulers set new corruption records and a new scandal was revealed each day during the previous tenure, he added.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the incumbent government was most transparent in the history of the country and credit went to the PTI government that not a single corruption scandal had surfaced during the last two years.

livestock, dairy promotion: Usman Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office to review steps for the promotion of the livestock and dairy development sector. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister directed for constituting a special committee to present a roadmap in 10 days to promote and develop the livestock and dairy development sector according to the modern needs. The livestock and dairy development sector of Punjab had a lot of potentials to make farmers economically self-reliant.

However, there was a need to give due attention to research and development because the livestock sector acted as an engine of growth.

PDMA: The chief minister has said the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 are being modernised and equipped with the latest technology to meet the emerging challenges. In his message on the National Day of Safety from Natural Calamities, he said the earthquake that shook Pakistan on October 8, 2005, was the most disastrous as the devastation and destruction caused by it was unforgettable.