PHF keen to host Asian WC qualifiers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has expressed its enthusiasm to host the Asian qualifying round matches for the Hockey World Cup and requested the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to grant permission in this regard as the PHF was already planning to hold inaugural Pakistan Hockey League (PHL) in 2021.

PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Khokhar on Tuesday held an online meeting with officials of the AHF and communicated them Pakistan’s willingness to host the World Cup qualifying round matches in two years’ time.

“During the meeting, the PHF president assured the officials of security measures and termed the country as the safest around as far as the Covid-19 pandemic is concerned.”

The PHF chief also recalled the visit of the top international goalkeepers from different countries to participate in local hockey event and series against the star-studded World XI teams that included hockey legends from different countries.

The AHF officials were also briefed on the other international sports events hosted by Pakistan in recent times.

The PHF’s top official added that arrangements for the Pakistan Hockey League were in the final stages. “The league is all set to be held in 2021.”

“The PHF is in talks with different nations to send their teams to Pakistan to play bilateral or triangular series. The international matches in Pakistan will not only give exposure to our players but also popularize the game amongst the youth.”