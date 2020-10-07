Qureshi praises diaspora’s role in building Pak-UK ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday lauded the role of Pakistani diaspora in building relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) and strengthening the people-to-people contacts.

In his keynote address from Islamabad to the virtual reception of Conservative Friends of Pakistan in the UK, the foreign minister highlighted the contributions made by British Pakistanis, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Qureshi also paid rich tributes to the Pakistani community members who lost their lives in fight against Covid-19. He highlighted the effects of the pandemic on global economy and outlined the actions taken by the Pakistan government to tackle the challenge through “smart lockdown” policy and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief”.

Dilating upon positive developments in Pakistan’s economy, the foreign minister attributed these developments to key strategic thrusts of the country’s economic policy comprising responsible economic governance, foreign investments, improved export market access, leveraging technology and focusing on information technology, and promoting tourism. Qureshi highlighted gross and systematic violations of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and illegal attempt by India to change demography of the Valley.

He mentioned that India’s bellicose rhetoric and belligerent actions posed a persistent threat to peace and security in the region. He called upon the world to pressurise India to stop egregious human rights violations in IIOJ&K as well as for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Conservative Friends of Pakistan, led by Lord Zameer Choudrey, seeks to build a stronger, wider and deeper relationship between the Conservative Party, Pakistan and British Pakistani community in the UK which hosts more than 1.5 million strong Pakistani diaspora.

The reception was well attended by ministers, members of the Parliament and prominent members of British Pakistani community.