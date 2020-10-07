Possible re-emergence of corona: CM Mahmood Khan for necessary steps to cope with any emergency

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps to ensure all the required arrangements to effectively deal with the possible outbreak of coronavirus in the winter season.

Chairing a meeting of the Health Department, the chief minister stressed the need for close coordination among the relevant government departments to cope with any emergency. A handout said the meeting reviewed the current situation of corona in the province and the preparations of the government to deal with the possible outbreak of the virus.

Besides Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Finance Aatif Rehman, Principal Secretary to chief minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain and Special Secretary Health Farooq Jamil, other relevant quarters of the health department attended the meeting. The chief minister directed the high-ups of Health Department to ensure the availability of all the required medicines and medical equipment in all the public sector hospitals of the province and to enhance the overall testing capacities for suspected corona patients.

He also directed the authorities to ensure strict implementation of standard operating procedures in educational institutions in order to avoid the possible outbreak of the virus. Expressing his satisfaction on the preparations of health department, he directed the authorities to monitor the situation. The government, because of its effective strategy and timely response, had been able to effectively deal with the first wave of coronavirus, he said, adding, “The government is ready to deal with the situation more effectively if the second wave of the virus hit the region.”