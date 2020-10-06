Meeting reviews Chehlum security arrangements

A meeting was held to review the security arrangements for the Chehlum procession at the Sindh Rangers Headquarters, Jinnah Courts, on Monday.

The meeting was attended by police high-ups and officials from intelligence agencies. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said the meeting was chaired by Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari and the attendees included by the Karachi commissioner, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, the CTD DIG, the joint DG IB, DIGs East, South, West, CIA, and Traffic.

The meeting reviewed the security plan for the Chehlum to prevent any possible terrorist activity. The meeting decided to beef up the security at the sensitive installations and to secure the congregations and processions on the occasion of Chehlum.

In this regard, all relevant laws and codes of ethics issued by the Sindh government would be fully adhered to, the spokesman said. The meeting decided that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to committing acts of extremism and spreading religious hatred.