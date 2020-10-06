S Africa to lease state land

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Johannesburg: South Africa plans to lease state land for farming in a bid to redress longstanding racial imbalances, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday, calling the campaign a "national priority". The programme involving some 700,000 hectares (1.7 million acres) of vacant or underutilised land will also create jobs, he said.